1h ago
Report: Open Championship expected to be cancelled
The R & A is expected to cancel the 2020 Open Championship due to the ongoing global pandemic, according to a report by Golf Digest. An announcement calling off the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on July 16 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in England, could come as early as Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Weeks on RBC Canadian Open: Seems that its fate has been sealed
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The R & A is expected to cancel the 2020 Open Championship due to the on going global pandemic, according to a report by Golf Digest.
An announcement calling off the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on July 16 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in England, could come as early as Thursday, sources have told Golf Digest.
The announcement would mirror the move made by the All England Club, as they cancelled the 2020 Wimbledon tennis tournament on Wednesday.
The last time the Open Championship was not contested was in 1945 due to the Second World War.
The tournament is scheduled for the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.