The news keeps getting worse for the Miami Marlins and baseball as a whole.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network confirms the Marlins have an additional positive test among their players, bringing the total to 18 positive player tests. An additional two staff members are also being reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Marlins have 1 more positive test. That’s 18 out of 30 players or 60 percent @hgomez21st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Heyman notes that of the 30 players on the roster from last weekend, 60 per cent have returned positive results.

Also on Friday it has been reported the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are postponing the opening game of their weekend series due to positive COVID-19 tests. None of these figures have been publicly confirmed by MLB.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.