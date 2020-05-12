VanVleet admits he didn't think 'the shot' from Kawhi was going to go in

The NBA has canceled the 2020 G League Elite Camp which had served as a scouting event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The camp included five players that were selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, reports Charania.

Earlier Tuesday, regional representative of the National Basketball Players Association started asking players whether or not they want to finish the 2019-20 season via text messages, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league was shutdown on March 11 after two members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. There's still no concrete timetable on whether the league will resume the season.