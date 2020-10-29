A.J. Hinch might be getting another chance.

The Detroit Tigers and the former Houston Astros bench-boss have made progress in finalizing a deal, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The report comes just a few days after Hinch's season-long suspension stemming from the Astros sign-stealing scandal concluded when the World Series ended on Tuesday night.

Hinch spent five years as manager in Houston, going 481-329 in the regular-season and claimed a pair of American League pennants.

The Astros captured the 2017 World Series under Hinch, and registered three straight 100-or-more-win seasons.

At the age of 35, Hinch was named the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and spent parts of two season there in 2009 and 2010.

He was fired after losing 123 of his 212 games.

Hinch had a seven-year playing career as a catcher in the MLB and suited up 27 times for the Tigers in 2003.

His career also had stops in Oakland, Kansas City and Philadelphia.