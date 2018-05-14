The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Oakland Athletics for a four-game set at Rogers Centre starting Thursday, but it appears A's catcher Bruce Maxwell will not be there due to legal issues, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 27-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct in early November after being accused of pulling out a gun on a food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz. Maxwell has agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct, but his sentencing is not until June 4, making him ineligible to enter Canada under the county's immigration laws.

Maxwell is hitting .211 with three RBIs over 13 games this season, his third in Oakland.