Anthony Davis isn't ready to commit.

Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reports that the six-time All-Star was presented with a four-year, $146 million max contract extension by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, but Rich Paul, the agent for the 26-year-old big man, told the team that his client intended to enter free agency at season's end.

Sources tell Haynes that Davis's focus is solely on the remainder of this season.

Davis has a player option for 2020-21 worth $28.7 million, which he is widely expected to decline.

The move was not unexpected and the chances of Davis re-signing with the Lakers remains high. The Chicago native chose to waive his no-trade clause last summer to facilitate his move to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans.

When the 2012 first overall pick out of Kentucky hits free agency, he will now be eligible for a five-year, $202 million max extension.

In 34 games this season, Davis is averaging 27.7 points on .507 shooting, 9.5 boards and 2.6 blocks over 35.4 minutes a night.

The Lakers (29-7) sit atop the Western Conference and are next in action on Tuesday night when they meet the New York Knicks