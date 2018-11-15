Carmelo is done in Houston.

Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony's brief era with the Rockets is over. An official announcement will reportedly be made later tonight prior to their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Wojnarowski adds that there are no immediate plans to put the 10-time All-Star on waivers. Anthony has been held out of Houston's last three games after a 1-11 showing in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

For now, Anthony will remain on the Rockets roster, but will not rejoin the team, sources said. Anthony’s wisest course of action could be exercising patience and allowing changes in league rosters – through trades, injuries, team needs --- to create more playing options for him. https://t.co/L5aC5Ueah0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

For now, Anthony will remain on the Rockets' roster, but he will not rejoin the team. Wojnarowski notes that Anthony's best course of action could be to wait and allow changes in league rosters through trades and/or injuries to create more playing time for him.

The Rockets signed Anthony in the off-season following a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks after they acquired him in a trade with the Thunder. He's struggled mightily over 10 games, averaging a career-low 13.4 points per game on just over 40 per cent shooting and 32.8 per cent from deep.

Multiple reports indicate that both the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have considered the possibility of bringing in the former scoring champion, but it's unclear if Anthony's camp has had contact with either team.

Once the Rockets put him on waivers, Anthony's $2.4 million salary could be picked up, or, if he clears, he could sign with a team of his choosing.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Anthony has known since the weekend that his short tenure with the Rockets was over.