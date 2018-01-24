Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. released a statement to 3DownNation.com Wednesday, saying he will not play in the CFL next year but rather "train and work in the United States in order to better provide for my family."

The reigning Most Outstanding Rookie, who is under contract to the Argonauts for one more season, will sit out because of concerns over his compensation in the CFL. Wilder said he has received interest from NFL teams and reached out to the Argonauts but the team hasn't let him pursue those opportunities or renegotiate his contract "to reflect the value I believe I bring to the team."

Wilder Jr. was named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie after rushing for 872 yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries, and adding 533 yards on 51 receptions. The 25-year-old Florida State product helped the Argonauts win the 105th Grey Cup.