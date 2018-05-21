Arsenal has their man.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reports the Gunners are set to name former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery as their new manager.

The Spaniard succeeds Arsene Wenger who stepped down from his post after 22 seasons last week.

Emery announced his decision to leave PSG after two seasons and with one year remaining on his contract in late April. He led the club to a runaway Ligue 1 title this season en route to a domestic treble, also claiming the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.

The 46-year-old native of Hondarrabia, Spain led Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League crowns from 2014 to 2016.

Arsenal represents Emery's seventh managerial appointment with his career beginning in 2005 with the now-defunct Spanish side, Lorca Deportivo, the club at which he ended his playing career. Since then, Emery has also coached at Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow.

A product of the Real Sociedad academy, Emery was an active senior player from 1990 to 2004.

Arsenal has not commented on the report.