Martin Brodeur appears to be a free agent once again.

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the Hall of Fame goaltender is leaving his position as assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues.

Rutherford reports Brodeur's contract expired in June and he has decided to leave St. Louis after three years in the position.

Brodeur, 46, served as co-general manager, along with Sean Burke, of Team Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He said earlier this summer, however, that he was not eyeing a general manager role in the NHL.

"It’s always nice to hear your name, but it’s something I’m not really looking forward to move on to take bigger roles," Brodeur told the Athletic in June. "Just being on the sidelines is good for me for now. I’ve got an 8-year-old (Max) at home, so I’ve got to spend a little time with him."

Brodeur's playing career came to an end with the Blues during the 2014-15 season, when he joined the team for seven games and posted a 3-3 record.

The New Jersey Devils legend sits first all-time in NHL history in career wins, games played by the a goaltender and shutouts. Rutherford notes that it's been heavily speculated Brodeur would return to a role with the Devils if and when his time in St. Louis came to an end.

Brodeur stepped in and served as the goaltending coach for the Blues during the 2017 season after the team fired Jim Corsi.