1h ago
Report: Astros lock up 3B Bregman
TSN.ca Staff
Mike Trout isn't the only one getting paid Tuesday.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Houston Astros and third baseman Alex Bregman are in agreement on a six-year, $100 million contract extension.
The deal covers the coming season, all three arbitration years and two free-agent years. This makes him eligible to hit the open market entering his age 30 season.
Bob Nightengale reports that Bregman was "upset" when the Astros renewed his contract for $640,500 two weeks ago.
Bregman, who will turn 25 next week, has shown clear improvement in each of his three major league seasons. In 157 games last year, Bregman hit .286 with 31 home runs and 103 RBI. All were career-highs. He was also named to his first All-Star Team and finished fifth in MVP voting,
He was selected second overall in the 2015 MLB Draft and made his debut in July of 2016.
Bregman wasn't the only Astro to get a new deal Tuesday. According to Rosenthal, Houston agreed to a two-year deal worth $17.5 million with reliever Ryan Pressly, who they acquired last season in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. The club also signed second baseman Jose Altuve to a five-year, $151 million deal prior to the start of season.