The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confimed a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that at least two Buccaneers players have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buccaneers said in a statement there were individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus at their training facility, and that they shut down and began sanitizing the facility.

"We can confirm that there are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHeath Training Center. We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization has been completed. The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period."

Statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/eMv2AAb8g4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2020

Schefter also reported earlier this week one Buccaneers' coach tested positive and two other assistant coaches were quarantined.