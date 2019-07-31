The Atlanta Braves have acquired pitcher Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers pending medicals, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

Despite a tough season for the Tigers, Greene has been one of the team’s bright spots. In 38 appearances so far this year, Greene is 0-2 with 22 saves and an ERA of 1.18, establishing himself as a one of the best closers league-wide this season and the only Tiger to be named to the 2019 All-Star game.

Greene, 30, signed a one-year $4 million deal with the Tigers and is arbitration eligible in 2020, set to become a free agent in 2021.

After starting his major league career as a starter, Greene moved to the bullpen as a reliever in 2016. He became a full-time closer in 2018 appearing in 66 games with a record of 4-6, 32 saves and an ERA of 5.12

Greene was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft and was traded to the Tigers in a three-team transaction that brought Robbie Ray and Domingo Lebya to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Didi Gregorius to the New York Yankees.