The Atlanta Braves found some infield help on Tuesday.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the team is acquiring shortstop Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arcia, 26, is in his sixth big-league campaign.

Through four games this season, Arcia has a hit in 11 at-bats.

Arcia is expected to provide cover for middle infielders Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies with utility infielder Ehire Adrianza currently on the injured list.

For his career, Arcia is a .244 hitter with 42 home runs, 180 runs batted in and an OPS of .658 over 542 games.

The Braves (0-3) open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals (0-0), who are beginning their 2021 season after this past weekend's series with the New York Mets was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.