The Atlanta Braves have emerged as the frontrunners to sign left-hander Dallas Keuchel according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

According to a source, the Braves have emerged as frontrunners to sign Dallas Keuchel. Yankees remain in the mix, but Atlanta appears to be making a push. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 6, 2019

The New York Yankees also remain in the mix, but Feinsand notes that the Braves appear to be making a heavy push.

The Braves have an earned run average of 4.38 as a starting staff, which ranks 11th in the National League. Feinsand also notes that Keuchel has a close relationship with Braves catcher Brian McCann, who played with him in Houston for the last few seasons.

The chatter on Keuchel has picked up in recent days as his signing is no longer tied to draft pick compensation.

Keuchel posted a 3.74 earned run average and a 1.31 WHIP in 34 starts with the Houston Astros last season. Multiple reports say the 31-year-old left-hander was seeking a long-term deal this off-season, but teams did not bite. Keuchel is a two-time All-Star, who won the 2015 Cy Young Award.