Must See: Sheffield clobbers 3 straight homers at 51 years old

The Atlanta Braves have signed left-hander Cole Hamels to a one-year, $18 million deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Texas Rangers were one of the other teams involved in the bidding.

The deal is the first sizable signing on the starting pitcher front this off-season.

Hamels was acquired by the Chicago Cubs in a deal with the Texas Rangers two summers ago and was brilliant in 12 starts down the stretch for his new team, pitching to an ERA of 2.36 in 76.1 innings. Hamels threw a total of 141.2 innings last year – his lowest total since 2015 – and lost velocity on his fastball, but still posted an ERA of 3.81 in 27 starts.

Prior to his time with the Rangers, Hamels pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2006 to 2015, highlighted by a World Series title and World Series MVP Award in 2008. He is also a four-time All-Star (2007, 2011, 2012, 2016).

Hamels was drafted No. 17 overall by the Phillies in 2002.

He was ranked as the No. 22 player on TSN's Top 50 MLB free agents list.