Travis Snider hasn't played in Major League Baseball since 2015, but the former Toronto Blue Jays fan favourite is still continuing on in his career.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the 33-year-old outfielder has signed a $600,000 minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Travis Snider agrees to 600K minors deal with Braves — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 23, 2021

Snider, who appeared in 630 MLB games over eight seasons with the Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles, spent the 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.

The Kirkland, WA native batted .294 with 11 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .899 in 93 games played.

The 2021 season will be Snider's 15th in professional baseball.

Snider was originally taken with the 14th overall selection of the 2006 MLB Amateur Draft by the Jays.