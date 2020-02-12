After 15 years and two World Series championships, MLB veterane Ben Zobrist has no plans to play in the 2020 season according to Jon Heyman of the MLB network.

Zobrist has yet to make a formal statement on the 2020 season and his future.

Ben Zobrist hasn’t announced anything but is at home and has no plans to play. Very nice career: started versatility trend and was rewarded for it, won 2 rings — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2020

The 26-year-old second baseman from Eureka, Ill recorded many accolades over the span of his career. Being named a three-time All Star, a Gold Glove finalist and a World Series MVP.

Zobirst started his career in Houston after being drafted by the Astros organization in 2004 MLB June Amateur Draft. Zobrist spent the first two years of his career with Houston before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays where he played the bulk of his career. With nine years played with the Rays, Zobrist established himself as a top tier fielder and hitter. His best season, arguably occurred in 2009 as he finished the season with 91 runs, 91 RBIs and 27 home runs.

More recently, Zobrist had a brief stop with the Oakland Athletics before being traded to the Kansas City Royals. In a season to remember, the Royals advanced to the World Series after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS and defeated the Houston Astros to secure his first World Series.

Following his title in Kansas City, Zobrist was traded again, this time to the Chicago Cubs who ended a 108-year championship drought by defeating the Cleveland Indians in seven games to win the title.

Zobrist is a career .266 hitter with 167 home runs and 768 RBIs.