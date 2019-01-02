Tim Bezbatchenko is heading home.

MLSSoccer.com's Sam Stejkal reports that the Toronto FC general manager is leaving the club after five seasons to join the Columbus Crew as its new president.

Sources: Tim Bezbatchenko is leaving Toronto FC to become president of Columbus Crew SC. TFC are in advanced discussions with former New York Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis to replace Bezbatchenko as GM. @MichaelArace1 was first on Bez to Columbus. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) January 2, 2019

Bezbatchenko, 37, is from Westerville, OH, a suburb of Columbus.

With Bezbatchenko leaving, Stejkal reports the Reds are in advanced negotiations with Ali Curtis, the former sporting director of New York Red Bulls, to replace him as GM.

Bezbatchenko joined TFC from the MLS head office where he served as director of player relations. In joining TFC, Bezbatchenko helped turn the Reds into a championship-calibre club, bringing aboard big name Designated Players in Jermain Defoe, Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore.

Toronto FC completed an unprecendented treble in 2017, capturing the Canadian Championship, Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup.

During his time with the Reds, Bezbatchenko won five trophies. He joins a Crew franchise with a new ownership group that will keep the team in the city. A group led by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has taken over ownership of the club as of January 1 and intends to build a new downtown stadium, ending the club's protracted move to Austin.

Curtis, 40, spent two seasons as sporting director of NYRB in 2015 and 2016. As a player, he spent three seasons in MLS during the early 2000s.

Neither club has commented on the report.