22m ago
Report: Griffin expected to sign with Nets
Former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has cleared waivers and is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The six-time NBA All-Star agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Pistons and Blake Griffin agree to contract buyout
Former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has cleared waivers and is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The six-time NBA All-Star agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday.
Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season in Detroit.
The 31-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Pistons after they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 11-year veteran has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the course of his 642 game career, but has posted career low numbers over the last two years.