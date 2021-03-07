Former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has cleared waivers and is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The six-time NBA All-Star agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday.

Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season in Detroit.

The 31-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Pistons after they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 11-year veteran has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the course of his 642 game career, but has posted career low numbers over the last two years.