BOSTON — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a deal that guarantees him $132 million through 2025.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Bogaerts will play out his existing one-year deal this season for $12 million, and the new six-year deal will pay him $20 million annually over the following six seasons.

Another person familiar with the negotiations says Boston has a team option for 2026 at $20 million which becomes guaranteed if he has 525 plate appearances in 2025. Bogaerts also has an opt-out clause after 2022.

The talks were first reported by WEEI.

Bogaerts hit .288 last year and set career bests with 23 homers and 103 RBIs while helping the Red Sox win a franchise-record 108 games in the regular season and their fourth World Series since 2001.

The 26-year-old native of Aruba finished 13th in the AL MVP voting.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report from New York.

