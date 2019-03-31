Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a seven-year, $132M contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bogaerts' new deal will begin this season, according to Passan, and will have an opt-out clause. The 26-year-old shortstop was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

In four games thus far into the 2019 season, Bogaerts' has recorded three hits, one of which was a home run. He had 23 home runs and drove in 103 runs last season with the Red Sox, who won the World Series.

The 2016 All-Star has 75 home runs and 387 RBIs over his seven seasons in the majors, all of which of been spent with the Red Sox.