Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will undergo an MRI on his right ankle that he sprained in Boston’s win tonight in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

Boston's Gordon Hayward will undergo an MRI on his sprained right ankle tonight, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. He left the Game 1 victory over Philadelphia limping in the fourth quarter. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 18, 2020

Hayward, who suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, was limping after he exited the contest. He recorded 12 points and four rebounds Monday night.

The 30-year-old Hayward has averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season. He is in the midst of his third season with the Celtics after signing a four-year deal worth a reported $128 million with the club in 2017. The 10-year veteran holds career averages of 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.