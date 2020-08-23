Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics has left the NBA bubble and plans to return when he is close to playing again after sustaining a Grade 3 ankle sprain according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 30-year-old Hayward incurred the injury during the Celtics' 109-101 Game 1 victory on Monday. With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hayward turned over on his ankle awkwardly while attempting to haul down a rebound. He would leave the arena on crutches.

A native of Indianapolis, Hayward averaged 17.5 points on 50 per cent shooting to go along with 6.7 boards and 4.1 assists over 33.5 minutes a night in 52 games this season.

Boston currently leads the Philadelphia 76ers 3-0 in their first-round series and will look to close out the sweep Sunday afternoon.