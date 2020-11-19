Boston Celtics all-star forward Gordon Hayward is now reportedly available on the free-agent market.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Hayward has opted out of his $34 million deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent.

Hayward, 30, has spent the past three seasons with the Celtics after signing a reported four-year, $128 million contract in July of 2017. He began his career with the Utah Jazz, whom he spent the first seven seasons of his career with.

Hayward, who was named an all-star in 2017, has averaged 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over his 10 seasons in the NBA.