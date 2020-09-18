With his team down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Celtics upgraded Gordon Hayward (ankle) to "Questionable" for Game 3 vs. Miami on Saturday, an indicator that there's a real chance of his return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

The 30-year-old Hayward suffered an ankle injury in the opening game of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17 and hasn't been able to play since.

The Butler product averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 games with the Celtics in 2019-20, his third season with the team.