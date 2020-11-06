2h ago
Report: Red Sox re-hire Cora as manager
The Boston Red Sox have re-hired manager Alex Cora, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The Red Sox parted ways with Cora in January after he was implicated in both theirs and the Houston Astros’ sign stealing scandals.
The 45-year-old was subsequently suspended for the 2020 season by Major League Baseball.
Ron Roenicke managed the Red Sox in 2020, leading the team to a 24-36 record. He was let go at the conclusion of the season.