What's next for the Red Sox after rehiring Cora?

The Boston Red Sox have re-hired manager Alex Cora, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Breaking: Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

The Red Sox parted ways with Cora in January after he was implicated in both theirs and the Houston Astros’ sign stealing scandals.

The 45-year-old was subsequently suspended for the 2020 season by Major League Baseball.

Ron Roenicke managed the Red Sox in 2020, leading the team to a 24-36 record. He was let go at the conclusion of the season.