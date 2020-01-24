Olney: 'Not far at all' from having 'robot' umpires in MLB games

The Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres have discussed a potential Mookie Betts trade, according to a report from The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Lin reports trade talks have focused on the Padres sending OF Wil Myers and "a significant amount of prospect talent" to the Red Sox in any trade for Betts.

Lin added multiple people familiar with the discussions called the trade unlikely, but there does appear to be legitimate interest on both sides.

Betts, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this coming season, avoided arbitration with the Red Sox by signing a one-year, $27 million deal with the club earlier this month. The deal was the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

The 27-year-old hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs last season. Betts was named the 2018 AL MVP.