Brad Boxberger has agreed to a minors deal with the Miami Marlins, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 31-year old spent last season with the Kansas City Royals and posted a 1-3 record with a 5.40 ERA.

Boxberger was selected as an All Star with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, finishing the season with a 4-10 record and a 3.71 ERA.