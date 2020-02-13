1h ago
Report: Boxberger agrees to a minors deal with Marlins
Brad Boxberger has agreed to a minors deal with the Miami Marlins, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network
TSN.ca Staff
The 31-year old spent last season with the Kansas City Royals and posted a 1-3 record with a 5.40 ERA.
Boxberger was selected as an All Star with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, finishing the season with a 4-10 record and a 3.71 ERA.