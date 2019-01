The Denver Broncos have found their next head coach, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano report that they have reached an agreement with Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to take over the position on a four-year deal, with a team option for a fifth year.

