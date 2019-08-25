The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to terms with guard Caris LeVert on a three-year extension worth $52.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. LeVert turns 25 today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019

LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds last season. He was limited to 40 games last season after dislocating his foot.

According to Wojarnowski, The 25-year-old LeVert will have his extension kick in at the start of the 2020-21 season.