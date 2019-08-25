15m ago
Report: Nets, LeVert agree to three-year extension
The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to terms with guard Caris LeVert on a three-year extension worth $52.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds last season. He was limited to 40 games last season after dislocating his foot.
According to Wojarnowski, The 25-year-old LeVert will have his extension kick in at the start of the 2020-21 season.