The Brooklyn Nets could be without the services of newly signed forward Wilson Chandler for the first 25 games of the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 32-year-old big has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance with the NBA expected to make an announcement later on Wednesday.

Chandler, who is heading into his 12th NBA season, signed a one-year deal with the Nets at the veteran minimum.

A native of Benton Harbor, MI, Chandler split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

He appeared in a combined 51 games for both clubs, averaging 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.1 minutes a night.

A product of DePaul, Chandler is a veteran of 641 games with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Sixers and Clippers.