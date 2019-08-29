2h ago
Report: Nets' Chandler faces 25-game PED ban
The Brooklyn Nets could be without the services of newly signed forward Wilson Chandler for the first 25 games of the season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 32-year-old big has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance with the NBA expected to make an announcement later on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
