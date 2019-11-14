Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert had surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb and expected to miss "several weeks" according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

LeVert saw a specialist and had an MRI on Tuesday after injuring his thumb over the weekend.

In nine games so far this season, LeVert is averaging 16.8 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The Nets sit at 4-6 and will be back in action Thursday night in Denver against the Nuggets.