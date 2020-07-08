LeBron or Mahomes: Who is the best athlete in all of sports?

The Brooklyn Nets and veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford have agreed to a contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Nets have been decimated of late and will be without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton when play resumes in Orlando at Walt Disney World later this month.

The 40-year-old, who is a veteran of 19 NBA seasons, most recently spent time with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19, averaging 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 64 games.

Crawford has played with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves over his long career, winning three Sixth Man awards in the process.

The Nets are also reportedly interested in signing former Toronto Raptors power forward Amir Johnson.

Brooklyn will enter the NBA's restart at Disney World seventh in the Eastern Conference at 30-34.