Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is acquiring a Nigerian passport to play for Nigeria's national team, according to The Athletics's Shams Charania.

Dinwiddie did not receive a Team USA Olympic invite and is set to join a Nigeria roster that includes Al-Farouq Aminu, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu and Ekpe Udoh. The team will be coached by former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown.

Dinwiddie, who was born in Los Angeles, is in his sixth NBA season and was enjoying a career-year at the time of the league's shutdown.

In 64 games, Dinwiddie was averaging 20.6 points per game to go along with 6.8 assists to help take the lead on offence with Kyrie Irving sidelined.

This is his fourth season in Brooklyn after spending the first two years of his career with the Detroit Pistons. He was selected with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft.