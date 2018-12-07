The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard George Hill from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee is sending Dellavedova, John Henson and a first-round and future second-round pick to Cavs for George Hill, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/L5vWlxdj8M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2018

Forward Sam Dekker is also headed to Milwaukee in the deal.

In return for Hill and Dekker, Cleveland will receive big-man John Henson and former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, along with 2021 first and second-round picks.

The 32-year old Hill is under contract through the end of next season, at which point he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The trade is the second of it's kind for the struggling Cavaliers this season, who continue to unload veterans for future assets.

The Cavs moved veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz late last month in exchange for two second-round picks.

In 13 games played this season, Hill is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 assists on 26.5 minutes per game.