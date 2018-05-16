Former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has apparently found a new home.

Budenholzer has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 48-year-old Budenholzer was reportedly the top focus for the Toronto Raptors as they continue their search for a new coach after firing Dwane Casey on May 11.

Beside Budenholzer, the Raptors have also reportedly interviewed Raptors assistants Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse, and Raptors 905 coach Jerry Stackhouse for their vacancy.

Budenholzer began his NBA coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant under Gregg Popovich. He spent 17 seasons with the Spurs, who won four championships during his time there ('99,'03,’05 and '07).

Joining the Hawks in 2013, Budenholzer spent five seasons there, posting a record of 213-197 over his tenure. In 2015, the Hawks won 60 games with Budenholzer taking home Coach of The Year honours for that season.