Catcher Jonathan Lucroy has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels according to multiple media reports. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports the deal is worth $3.35 million.

Lucroy appeared in 126 games last season with the Oakland Athletics and hit four homers with 51 RBIs and a .241 batting average.

It was Lucroy’s only season with the Athletics, after playing with both the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies in 2017.

The 32-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and made his debut with them in 2010.

He led the National League in doubles in 2014 with 53, made his first All-Star game and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Lucroy was also an all-star in 2016, a season he split between the Brewers and Rangers.