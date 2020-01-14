16m ago
Report: Stamps DB Amos works out with Packers
Calgary Stampeders defensive back DaShaun Amos worked out with the Green Bay Packers, according to a report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
TSN.ca Staff
The Packers recently signed Amos' teammate in Calgary Reggie Begelton to a futures deal.
In 17 games for the Stampeders last season, the 25-year-old Amos finished with 42 tackles and five interceptions.