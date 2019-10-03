Former first overall draft pick, Canadian Anthony Bennett, will not make the Houston Rockets' final roster, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Bennett, per Feigen, will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his sore left knee with the procedure expected to prevent him from earning a roster spot. Feigen adds that Bennett is not currently with the team in Hawaii ahead of its pre-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 26-year-old Bennett, who was the first pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, had spent the past two seasons in the G League. He averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season with the Clippers affiliate, Agua Caliente.

The Toronto native last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. Bennett also played with the Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers over his four seasons in the NBA. He owns career NBA numbers of 4.4 points per game and 3.1 rebounds.