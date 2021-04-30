Canadian forward Mfiondu Kabengele is signing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Mfiondu Kabengele is signing a deal for the rest of the season and non-guarantees on 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2021

The deal also includes non-guarantees for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The Toronto native began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded to the Sacramento Kings in March. He was waived by the Kings soon after and agreed to a 10-day contract with Cleveland two weeks later. On April 21, he signed a second 10-day contract before agreeing to his latest deal on Friday.

Kabengele has averaged 2.8 points in just over seven minutes of action in six games with the Cavaliers.

He played college ball at Florida State and was selected No. 27 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.