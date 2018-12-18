The Washington Capitals are not actively shopping forward Andre Burakovsky, who is expected to be a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game when the Caps take on the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Because the 23-year-old winger has been out of the lineup, Washington has fielded calls from other teams, but “they’re in no rush to part with him and not actively looking to deal him,” Khurshudyan writes.

While they might not be shopping Burakovsky, Khurshudyan adds “[the Capitals are] not closed off to the idea, either, especially if there’s something worthwhile in return.” She adds that the Caps would rather see the former first-round pick elevate his play in the second half of the season rather than deal him.

Despite Burakovsky’s struggles – five goals and three assists in 29 games – the Caps have won five games in a row and are getting contributions from all over the lineup.

“He’s just got to continue to come to work every day with the right attitude, which he has,” head coach Todd Rierden told Khurshudyan. “He’s got so much skill and talent and had a great day of practice again [Monday]. It’s a difficult situation right now; the players are making it difficult for our staff to pick the guys who should be playing each night, and that’s a good thing.

“All of those things kind of go into the decision when you’re putting people back in – what opponent you’re against, is it back-to-back or is it not, how’s their game trending, what the opposition looks like in terms of matchup-wise. All of that plays into it. But it’s been difficult lately with how well all of our forwards are playing.”

Burakovsky is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and currently carries a cap hit of $3 million.

The Austria native tallied 17 goals in his first full season in 2015-16 but has not reached the 40-point plateau yet in his five-year career. Khurshudyan notes that hand injuries in each of the past two seasons could be a contributing factor to Burakovsky’s drop in production, but she adds that confidence could be a factor in his downturn.

The NHL enters its roster freeze on Wednesday and Khurshudyan notes that he’s unlikely to be dealt by then, if at all.

Following their matchup at home with the Penguins, the Caps will host the Buffalo Sabres Friday night.