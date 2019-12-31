Greer: I believe the Seahawks are the most dangerous team in football

Steve Wilks’s tenure as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals appears to be over after just one season.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilks has told his staff he will not be the Cardinals' head coach going forward. Rapoport added Wilks has not yet heard he's been fired officially, but that is what he's told his staff.

Sources: #AZCardinals coach Steve Wilks has told his staff during a meeting that he will not be the coach going forward. He has not yet heard it official from owner Michael Bidwill. But that is what he has told his staff. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

The Cards finished the season at 3-13, the league’s worst mark, and will pick first in the spring’s draft.

A native of Charlotte, Wilks joined the Cardinals last winter following the retirement of Bruce Arians after six seasons with the Carolina Panthers staff that saw him serve as defensive coordinator in 2017. Prior to that Wilks spent time on the staffs of the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers.

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in three straight years and seven of the last nine seasons.