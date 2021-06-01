Carlo Ancelotti's return to the Bernabeu appears to be on the horizon.

Sky Sports reports the Italian is once again poised to become Real Madrid manager with a deal "99 per cent" done and compensation for Everton, where Ancelotti is currently under contract, being one of the the last hurdles to clear.

The 61-year-old Ancelotti spent two seasons as manager of Los Blancos from 2013 to 2015, leading Real to both the Copa del Rey and Champions League crowns in 2014.

The La Liga title is the only championship that has eluded Ancelotti on his sterling resume. The well traveled native of Reggiolo has managed clubs to league titles in Serie A (Milan), the Premier League (Chelsea), Ligue 1 (Paris Saint-Germain) and the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich).

Ancelotti had downplayed rumours of a return to Real earlier this spring.

"This is good publicity for me to be linked with Real Madrid but it is not true," Ancelotti said of the Goodison Park job that he assumed in December of 2019. "I am really happy to stay here We have difficulties of course, but I feel good at Everton and my target is to make Everton better and better every year."

The Toffees finished 10th this past season, three points behind seventh-placed Everton for the final European place and eight points adrift of Chelsea in fourth for the last Champions League spot.

The Real job came available late last month when Zinedine Zidane resigned for a second time after leading Los Blancos to a second-place finish in La Liga, two points behind champions Atletico.