The Charlotte Hornets are waiving veteran forward Nicolas Batum according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Multiple reports indicate Charlotte originally wanted to include Batum as part of a sign and trade with the Boston Celtics as part of the Gordon Hayward deal, but were unable to come to an agreement.

Despite being in the second-last year of a five-year, $120 million contract, Batum averaged just 3.6 points per game on 34.6 per cent shooting in 22 games last season for the Hornets.

He is due more than $27 million for the 2020-21 season.

A native of Lisieux, France, Batum spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Hornets in June of 2015.