Chelsea's ability to compete with other European heavyweights in the transfer market could be about to take a major hit.

The French journal Mediapart claims (via BBC) that the Blues are facing a two-year transfer ban based on FIFA's investigation into their signing of foreign talent under the age of 18.

A three year-long investigation by FIFA has looked into the signing of 19 players, 14 of whom, the report alleges, were under 18.

Chelsea released a terse statement on Wednesday night, saying that the club "fully cooperated with FIFA and provided comprehensive evidence demonstrating its compliance with the applicable FIFA regulations."

The Mediapart report asserts that FIFA's integrity and compliance unit has recommended a fine of £45,000 and a four-window transfer ban because of Chelsea's circumvention of transfer rules, including payments to players' families and signing deals longer than the three-year maximum for players under 18.

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have received bans in recent years for similar offences.