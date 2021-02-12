Gibbons: We might not see as many great pitching feats anymore

It looks like Jake Arrieta is headed back to the North side of Chicago.

Source confirms: Arrieta, Cubs close on one-year deal. First: @JonHeyman — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2021

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the veteran right-hander and the Chicago Cubs are closing in on a one-year deal.

Arrieta spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching to a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last season.

Prior to his time in Philly, Arrieta spent five seasons with the Cubs, winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2015 after going 22-6 with an absurd 1.77 ERA. He made the All-Star Team for the first time the season after.

The 34-year-old also played parts of four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.