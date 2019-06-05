The Chicago Cubs are "pushing hard" for closer Craig Kimbrel according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

#Cubs pushing hard for Kimbrel, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 5, 2019

With the closer's signing no longer tied to draft pick compensation, the wheels are starting to move again on him as well as fellow free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel according to multiple reports.

But a possible reason why the Cubs are taking interest in the 31-year-old closer is unexpected.

Rosenthal wrote over the weekend that because of Ben Zobrist's leave of absence while he goes through a divorce, players are "generally not paid" while on the restricted list and that could free up extra cash for Kimbrel. Zobrist is in the final year of a four-year, $56 million deal and was scheduled to make $12 million in 2019. After he went on the restricted list on May 8, it is not clear how much -- if any -- of that money Zobrist will receive, Rosenthal notes.

LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported earlier in the week that the Minnesota Twins are also interested in signing Kimbrel.

He turned down Boston's qualifying offer of $17.9 million last year, ending his tenure with the Red Sox (assuming the team doesn't re-acquire him) after three All-Star seasons. He saved 42 games last season and had an earned run average of 2.74. The Cubs have the eighth-best bullpen ERA in baseball 4.02.

For his career, he has an ERA of 1.91 and 333 saves.