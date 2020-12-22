The younger brother of slugger Yoenis Cespedes is set to land in the Windy City.

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports that Yoelqui Cespedes, MLB Pipeline's top-ranked international prospect, is expected to sign with the Chicago White Sox for a bonus near $2 million.

Cespedes, 23, is considered a five-tool player and defected from the Cuban national team in 2019.

The younger Cespedes will join a White Sox roster already deep with Cuban talent including Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Jose Abreu.

Sanchez notes that right-handed hurler Norge Vera, the No. 20 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is also expected to join the White Sox.

The elder Cespedes, 35, has appeared in 834 games over eight seasons with Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.