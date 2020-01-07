1h ago
Report: White Sox, P Cishek agree to deal
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with reliever Steve Cishek, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes an option that could take the deal to a second year and up the total to $12 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with reliever Steve Cishek, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes an option that could take the deal to a second year and up the total to $12 million.
The 33-year-old appeared in 70 games last season with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 4-6 record with a 2.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64.0 innings. He also recorded seven saves.
Cishek spent the last two seasons with the Cubs, after signing as a free agent prior to the 2018 season.
He has also appeared with the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays over the course of his 10-year MLB career.